Guilty plea in high-profile stalking case

A MILITARY-trained Brisbane man has faced court charged with the unlawful stalking of a well-known businesswoman, who he is accused of harassing online and in person in the months after their breakup.

Phillip David Burton, 41, a dual citizen of the United States and Australia, today pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to the unlawful stalking of the high-profile public relations boss in mid-2017.

Margaret Lawson and former partner Phillip Burton. Picture: Facebook.

However the case is being heard as a contested sentence with Burton's lawyers disputing whether he committed some of the acts alleged and whether some of the acts amounted to stalking.

Prosecutors allege that between June and August 2017, Burton contacted Ms Lawson more than 30 times.

It's alleged he followed or watched the businesswoman up to seven times, entered a place where she lived or work up to seven times and made digital contact up to 19 times.

Ms Lawson is expected to be called to give closed-court evidence during the contested hearing.

Phillip David Burton, 41.

In a victim impact statement tendered to the court, Ms Lawson describes how Burton's offending made her feel shock, panic, fear and humiliation and that she suffered from panic attacks, depression and anxiety.

In her letter Ms Lawson spoke of how she was forced to change her security system, locks, phone number and internet security.

The hearing continues.