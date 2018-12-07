Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

'See u when my blade is hanging out your neck'

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRAFTON man who bombarded his former partner with more than 100 text messages and phone calls in two days with violent threats has appeared in Grafton Local Court.

Grant Matthew Dodds, 33, pleaded guilty to a series of offences, including contravene restrictions of an apprehended violence order, using a carriage service to threaten serious harm and stalk intimidate intend fear of physical harm.

According to police facts, between 2.57pm and 7.53pm on October 14 this year the victim received 83 text messages, and between 10.53am and 2.01pm on October 15, 24 messages and six phone calls.

The messages, tendered into evidence, included a number of threats and such as "I'm coming to kill you all", "see U when my blade is hanging out your neck U dog", and "come on mut can't talk U are f----- dead".

After receiving the threats the victim contacted police, and on October 15 Dodds was arrested at a Boambee East property in the Coffs Harbour area, where he was charged.

Dodds has also entered a plea of not guilty to another charge of stalk/intimidation, and will reappear in the Grafton Local Court on Wednesday, May 8, 2019

clarence crime domestic violence grafton court grafton local court threatening messages
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Deepwater update: Burning issues to be reviewed

    premium_icon Deepwater update: Burning issues to be reviewed

    Weather IN THE wake of the state's unprecedented bushfire disaster, an independent review will look at the key issues.

    • 7th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Turtle tourism helps drive region's economy

    premium_icon Turtle tourism helps drive region's economy

    Business Popular tourism hotspots are on track for a big summer

    • 7th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Change of colour for chemist developer

    premium_icon Change of colour for chemist developer

    Council News Colour to change on the old Church Pharmacy wall

    • 7th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Cashless card ok at the Waves, just not for alcohol

    premium_icon Cashless card ok at the Waves, just not for alcohol

    News Customers can buy meals and non-alcoholic beverages

    • 7th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners