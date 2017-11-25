Guilty of torture after domestic reign of terror

SHE described a five-year ordeal at the hands of a brutal, controlling boyfriend.

Now, that man - Peter Mark Wright - has been found guilty of 12 charges including torture.

Jurors at Brisbane District Court heard horrific allegations from the 25-year-old mother of five at Wright's trial this month.

She said Wright, 36, poured caustic soda on her, tied her to a tree with zip-ties and bashed her in the ribs with a hammer.

On Friday, Wright was found not guilty on three charges - one each of common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, and threats.

But jurors delivered guilty verdicts on charges including two counts of torture, as well as two common assault charges.

And he was found guilty of one charge each of deprivation of liberty, grievous bodily harm, and wounding.

A deprivation of liberty charge followed allegations Wright drove the woman to the bush then zip-tied her, asked if he loved her, and threw caustic soda on her.

The former partner said Wright was controlling and disrespectful from the time they started going out in 2010.

Then, she lived in Caboolture and he in Ipswich. Later, they stayed together in Bundaberg.

The defence case relied on issues including the former partner's admitted drug use, which barrister Patrick Wilson said brought into question the entirety of her evidence.

And the woman's half-brother gave evidence in Wright's defence.

He said his half-sister asked him to get Wright in trouble by concocting a deceitful complaint about being taken hostage.

The half-brother said he refused to do that, but prosecutor Sandra Cupina said he was adhering to a no-snitching code.

She accused him of caring more about protecting Mr Wright than about telling the truth.

The court heard from several witnesses who confessed to heavy drug use.

Ms Cupina said the woman was in a dysfunctional environment which did not promote her complaining to police earlier.

"That community is an explanation for her behaviour."

For five years, the woman was "conditioned not to say anything" about the abuse, Ms Cupina added.

Wright will be sentenced at a date to be decided in January.

Judge Terry Martin asked for a pre-sentence report to be provided.

Wright pleaded not guilty last week to offences which jurors were told occurred from 2010-2015 in Brisbane, Bundaberg and Gin Gin. -NewsRegional