Guide Dogs offering free eye checks

The clinics provide essential services to blind and vision impaired people, or those who are losing their vision.

GUIDE Dogs Queensland is running free vision assessment clinics for Bundy residents.

The clinics provide essential services to blind and vision impaired people, or those who are losing their vision.

Attendees are offered one-on-one consultations to discuss the latest information on vision conditions and receive personalised advice on life with a vision impairment from industry specialists, including optometrists.

Specialist instructors are also on hand to provide help and advice with low vision aids, adaptive technology and general orientation and mobility.

The next clinic will be held at Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre, corner Quay St and Tantitha Sts, on Monday, August 28.

Head along from 1pm-4pm.

To book a free appointment phone 5352 7800 or email sunshine@ guidedogsqld.com.au.

Bookings are essential.