Guests can't get enough of tour company

WHEN you take a trip to Seventeen Seventy there is one tourist attraction that's on everyone's to-do list.

Neil Mergard and his team at 1770 LARC Tours take more than 13,000 people a year on the amphibious vessels, exploring all the region has to offer, and this year they are celebrating having received yet another Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor.

The business has consistently rated five stars on the website and Mr Mergard said he was stoked to add this award to the business's accolades.

"Our guests are valued by the Larc staff and they obviously feel it,” he said.

He said people generally loved the tour and it was great to see constant positive feedback online.

Trip Advisor is driven by guest feedback, making a Certificate of Excellence an even more satisfying reward, he said.

Some of the more positive reviews read: "A combination of fabulous environment, interesting history, riding the LARC and enjoying the commentary. The driver and guide were very knowledgeable and knew how to entertain a large group with good stories. Take this trip, you won't regret it.”