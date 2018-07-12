WORST ROAD: Notorious stretch of CQ highway worst in state

IT'S official!

Queensland drivers have named and shamed the Bruce Highway as Queensland's worst road and the rough surfaces in Central Queensland didn't go without their fair share of mentions.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said RACQ's Unroadworthy Roads Survey, released today, had 1643 responses with more than 600 sub-standard roads nominated across Queensland.

"The Bruce has been on RACQ's priority list for years and drivers agree," Ms Ross said.

"Motorists raised a number of issues along the 1600 kilometre route, from congestion in the south east, to flooding risks and rough surfaces in the central Queensland section.

"It's encouraging however to see the number of problems identified on the Bruce Highway has dropped since the last time we undertook this survey - this is likely due to the significant $8.5 billion upgrade program rolled out since 2013."

Ms Ross said the results highlighted Queensland drivers' main concerns and RACQ would use this feedback to inform its future infrastructure funding priorities.

"Sixty percent of respondents called out the condition of road surfaces and nearly half said narrow lanes or poor road shoulders were the main issues on local roads," she said.

"We'll be sending the results of this survey to State and Local Governments - Queensland drivers have spoken and now we need action."

An interactive map of nominated roads could be found here with the full Unroadworthy Roads report available at www.racq.com/badroads.

Top 10 'Unroadworthy Roads' by responses received:

Road / # Responses

1. Bruce Highway-94

2. Alma Road, Dakabin-81

3. Mount Lindesay Highway-70

4. Kennedy Highway-64

5. Henry Road, Griffin-50

6. Pacific Motorway-50

7. Foxwell Road, Coomera-27

8. Yawalpah Road, Pimpama-25

9. Ipswich Boonah Road-23

10. D'Aguilar Highway-18