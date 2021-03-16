Gudinski’s State Memorial details revealed

Michael Gudinski’s State Memorial will be a tribute with speeches and performances, as rumours swirl of Ed Sheeran appearing.

Michael Gudinski's State Memorial will be an evening affair, held under the bright lights of Rod Laver Arena next Wednesday March 24.

Despite Gudinski's incredible success as a tour promoter, the event will not run as a concert rather a tribute with speeches and performances celebrating the life and career of the Australian music industry icon who passed away on March 2.

And while it is not being a concert they will be the hottest tickets in town with rumours continuing to swirl international superstar Ed Sheeran will attend the memorial to pay a special tribute to his mate.

Members of the public will be invited to attend the State Memorial, with doors at Rod Laver Arena opening at 5.30pm, with the State Memorial proceedings commencing at 7.07pm.

The unusual start time reflects Gudinski's interest in numerology.

The State Memorial will be held in line with COVIDSafe requirements and will be fully seated.

Those wishing to attend are invited to register their interest at vic.gov.au/michael-gudinski from Tuesday March 16 at 5pm AEDT, with registrations closing Thursday March 18 at 5pm AEDT. Successful registrations will be contacted by email prior to Saturday March 20 at 2pm AEDT.

It is unknown how many patrons Rod Laver Arena, which usually holds around 13,000 people, will be able to have under COVIDSafe restrictions.

Australian music industry mogul Michael Gudinski is having a State Memorial. Pic: David Geraghty

The State Memorial will include tributes, speeches, and performances commemorating Gudinski's life, his considerable contribution to both the Australian and international music industry, his charitable works and his enormous passion for Melbourne and the state of Victoria.

The memorial is expected to run for approximately 1 hour 40 minutes.

In lieu of flowers the Gudinski family ask people to consider making a donation in Michael's name to Support Act - a charity that Michael passionately advocated for providing crisis and wellbeing relief to music industry workers.

No details of any possible performers have been announced, however unconfirmed rumours suggest Ed Sheeran flew into Australia last week in order to meet the quarantine requirements to be able to perform at the event.

Ed Sheeran with his close friend Michael Gudinski. Pic: Supplied

Sheeran and Gudinski were close friends - the British superstar posted a heartfelt tribute to his Australian promoter after his passing, including revealing he has a bronze statue of Gudinski in his house, following an in-joke between the two men.

Gudinski had a private funeral for family and friends in Melbourne last Wednesday, attended by Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Paul Kelly, Molly Meldrum, Jimmy Barnes and family, Shane Warne and many more.

