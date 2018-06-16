Grubs turning pristine dam into a garbage dump

LAZY litterers are turning a pristine dam into a garbage tip.

A fisherman who often heads to Lake Gregory between Bundaberg and Childers says both locals and visitors are trashing the popular fishing spot.

"So many people are doing this,” he said.

BEAUTIFUL: The pristine water at Lake Gregory.

"Men, women, children, it doesn't matter - you can tell by the rubbish that it's everyone doing this.”

The man said everything from used nappies to plastic bags of rubbish had been left behind at the dam.

"These people would be the first people to complain if a fee were ever to come in to keep it tidy, but they're not respecting what they have now,” he said.

A spokesman for SunWater said there were no bins at Lake Gregory as it was not a designated recreational area.

"Lake Gregory is owned and operated by SunWater for water supply purposes,” he said.

GROSS: Nappies are among the dumped garbage at Lake Gregory.

"We would like to remind all residents and visitors of their responsibility to manage their own waste and abide by relevant laws if visiting the area.”

The spokesman said camping at the dam was considered trespass.

WASTE: Plastic containers are strewn all over Lake Gregory.

"This area has no active recreation facility and camping around the lake is illegal, not considered safe,” he said.

"Please note that trespassers on SunWater property will be reported to police.”

Lake Gregory is not the only nature spot in the region to be the trashed by careless people.

TRASHED: Litter can be found all over Lake Gregory.

Visitors to Bucca Crossing have complained of the riverside area being littered with bottles, cans, dirty nappies, used sanitary napkins and toilet paper.

Last September, Agnes Water residents reported partygoers had left a beach area riddled with bongs and human excrement.

Litterers, if caught, face hefty fines, however it is unclear who would administer them.

An individual leaving any litter behind can be fined $220.

Dangerous litter, such as broken glass or a lit cigarette, can cost $440.

RUBBISH: A local man says the state of Lake Gregory is woeful.

Anyone ordered to clean up waste, who does not, can expect to fork out $3300.

The SunWater spokesman said SunWater was not an administrator of littering fines.

Bundaberg Regional Council said the area was a matter for the Department of Fisheries and Agriculture, who said responsibility rested with the council.