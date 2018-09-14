'Grub run' is hitting the road

Peter Woodman is encouraging Bundaberg residents to get behind the Grub Run for the homeless in Bundaberg.

Peter Woodman is encouraging Bundaberg residents to get behind the Grub Run for the homeless in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN130918GRUBRUN2

EVERYBODY needs to eat, and one Bundaberg man is doing all he can to make sure everyone does.

CrossRoads Biker Church spokesperson Peter Woodman certainly does his bit for the community, and will tomorrow execute on yet another ride for charity.

The biker organised a blanket ride in May to collect warm throws, jumpers and sleeping bags for the homeless during winter, and will this morning embark on another ride to collect food for those in need.

"Last time about 110 bikes came along and we're hoping to get around the same number,” Mr Woodman said.

"We do a lot of community work in the biker community of the Wide Bay area because we know how much people living on the streets need a hand.

"This time we're doing a grub run and asking people to donate a range of non-perishable items, such as longlife milk and ring-pull tinned food, because obviously the homeless don't have access to tin openers.”

The motorcyclists, who will each make a $10 donation on top of any food items, will leave the church at 9.30am and ride throughout the countryside for about two hours before returning to the church where lunch for the riders will be served.

"If people would like to donate, they can come a little earlier than 9.30 to make a donation and then watch the ride leave Woongarra street,” Mr Woodman said. "I have that time to be able to mix with the homeless when they go to the church for their meals and supplies. I'm in touch with what what they're doing, and they do really appreciate everything we do to help.”