Growth on the way for Bundy's property market

PROPERTY REPORT: The latest Herron Todd White report said Bundaberg was sitting comfortably in the market.

PROPERTY REPORT: The latest Herron Todd White report said Bundaberg was sitting comfortably in the market. Bev Lacey

BUNDABERG is sitting comfortably in the unit and housing markets, according to the latest Herron Todd White report.

The October month in review report found Bundaberg's retail and residential property market to be in a stable condition - with a large chunk of older suburbs ready for a fresh coat of paint and renovations to kickstart activity.

The report highlighted the value for property in Bundaberg in both the retail and residential markets. It said the most notable retail developments occurred around Stockland Bundaberg, and that there is still further room for retail development in the area.

The September report indicated the stable house and unit prices in the region have led to agents reporting sellers earning close to their fist asking price.

Those interested in selling property this year were urged to be realistic with asking prices, and buyers to seek out affordable investments.