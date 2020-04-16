Growing out locks to support local salon

Brett Taylor wont let Karen Phillips over the line to cut his hair until the all clear form the virus is given.

Brett Taylor wont let Karen Phillips over the line to cut his hair until the all clear form the virus is given.

AS SALONS make the difficult decision to close their doors or not, one Bundaberg man has vowed to grow out his hair until he can return to his local hairdresser.

Even though coronavirus laws in Queensland allow hairdressers to stay open, Karen Phillips from The Cutting Edge Hair N Beauty had to make the difficult decision to close her shop.

“We put 1.5m tape around the chair on the floor and we had to be 30cm away to cut around the front of someone’s head,” Ms Phillips said.

“It felt unsafe for ourselves and unsafe for our clients, especially because we have a lot of older clients.

“There was a strong feeling that all hairdressers should have been shut down.”

Despite making the decision with her staff members and in everyone’s best interest, Ms Phillips said she was struggling with the decision daily.

“I have been questioning myself all the time, thinking will our clients stick by us because we closed, but we did it because we care about them,” she said.

“It has been a bit of a rollercoaster of guilt and questioning but my team and I believe we made the right decision to keep everyone safe.”

After announcing the decision to Facebook, Ms Phillips said she was overwhelmed by the support her clients had shown.

One such client is Brett Taylor, who is refusing to cut his hair until Ms Phillips’ salon can reopen.

“Karen has been cutting my hair as long as I can remember, she had always been a good friend of mine and I just thought well I won’t get a hair cut until she’s back in work in the salon,” Mr Taylor said.

“I am supporting her because it’s a shame she had to close because of the coronavirus.”

Ms Phillips said she had been touched by the number of people who were sticking by her after she made the announcement.

“We have a lot of beautiful, loyal clients and when we posted about shutting down we had a lot of support from loyal clients who said they would be back,” she said. “We are very grateful for loyal clients like Brett and others who are understanding that we have not made this decision lightly.”