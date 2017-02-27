Growing optimism in realty markets

Work on the gas pipeline at the Bundaberg Port.

THERE is a cautious optimism about Bundaberg's housing market this year, as a number of multi-million dollar projects get started.

But with a state election looming and the continued downward spiral of the mining sector, are you willing to bet your house on it?

Herron Todd White Central Queensland director Neville Coonan says a number of local investments such as the gas pipeline and developments at the Port of Bundaberg, including the Knauf plasterboard factory, were feeding the region's confidence.

"The factors that feed into confidence in the market are many and varied and include world events,” he said.

"(But) job security and business confidence are generally the two main factors.”

The Bundaberg-based property valuer said early indications were that Bundaberg sales activity had increased, compared to the end of last year.

"In late 2013 there were approximately 120 sales per month,” Mr Coonan said.

"This had reduced to 90 to 100 sales per month in late 2016.

"This resulted in a buyers' market at the end of 2016 as there was less competition for houses on the market allowing the buyer the upper hand in negotiations.”

With the pendulum slowly swinging towards the property owner, Mr Coonan says that could be a good thing.

"Some growth is good because it helps people reinvest and get equity in their home,” he said.

"I don't think rapidly growing prices is a good thing.

"More sales are taking place which is less of a buyers' market, however will likely result in value increases.”

The vacancy rate peaked in Bundaberg at 6.3% in June 2016 which Mr Coonan said would have been a worrying trend if it had been maintained.

"Fortunately it has reduced to 4.5% in December indicating a more balanced rental market giving investors more confidence in the returns they can expect from investing in residential property,” he said.

Mr Coonan said it was hard to predict which suburbs would gain more traction.

"If we get a bigger increase in retirees they will tend to go to coastal areas but people who need employment, and have young families, will want to be closer to schools and shops,” Mr Coonan said.