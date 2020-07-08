Growing connections: Region celebrates female professionals

GROWING CONNECTIONS: Industry professionals across the region are encouraged to attend the Women In Horticulture luncheon and virtual bus tour.

THERE’S plenty of reason to celebrate successful women around the region and an innovative event aims to do just that next week.

A special luncheon and virtual bus tour will be held next week, allowing women who work for the horticulture industry to take a well-deserved break from the daily grind.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers (BFVG) and peak industry body for Queensland horticulture Growcom collaborated to deliver the initiative that aims to showcase the important work that women who work in the industry do.

BFVG managing director Bree Grima said the virtual bus tour would take place over videoconferencing program Zoom and would include guest speaker Genevieve Matthews from The Art of Extraordinary, as well as other interviews.

“We are very excited to welcome leadership and business coach Genevieve Matthews who specialises in bringing out the best in people,” Ms Grima said.

”Genevieve will lead an empowering woman in farm leadership session focusing on embracing your position on farm and having the confidence to present and promote.

“We welcome all women in the industry to come along and let their hair down (because) I guarantee it will be an informative and fabulous day out.”

Female horticulture professionals from the Wide Bay-Burnett region are encouraged to attend the event, which offers an opportunity for connection, networking and to share knowledge and experience.

Growcom Hort360 Facilitator Michelle Haase said while the bus tour was originally planned for a coach bus, the online alternative means the event will follow health and safety guidelines.

“While getting onto a coach or bus is not an option at the moment, we can still meet in a space that’s spread out. So rather than taking delegates out on-farm, we are bringing the spirit of the farm to the delegates,” Ms Haase said.

“The expansive and gorgeous grounds of HSG are perfect, not only because there is more than enough room, but local chef Dion Taylor is a gun at making locally grown produce the star of every meal.

“This is a great opportunity for us to treat these women to a much-deserved morning tea and lunch featuring beautiful local produce from the region.”

Funded by the Queensland Government Reef Water Quality Program and with the support of the Burnett Mary Regional Group, the event will take place on Thursday, July 19, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

The Women In Horticulture luncheon will be held at HSG At the Gardens at 57 Gorlicks Rd.

To register, phone BFVG on 4153 3007 or visit https://bit.ly/3dq0WaC