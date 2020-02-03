Bundy farmer on why supporting local growers matters

Linda Vickers from Bundy Limes said it was important for consumers to support local farmers by buying produce from independent stores, over supermarket chains.

Linda Vickers from Bundy Limes said it was important for consumers to support local farmers by buying produce from independent stores, over supermarket chains.

A LOCAL grower has highlighted the importance of buying produce from family-operated businesses and independent stores.

Bundy Limes owner Linda Vickers is encouraging the community to support Bundaberg growers, by purchasing from stores that stock locally grown items.

The small business owner was shocked when she discovered leading supermarket chains selling limes for $18.99 per kilo, a figure that she estimates would return a profit of 25 cents to a small town farmer.

"The farmer grows the produce and transports it wherever it needs to go in order to be stocked, then an agent grabs a box to onsell it, then the supermarket pop it on their shelves and consumers pay a lot more than what I believe is reasonable," Ms Vickers said.

"Who is getting the benefit of that huge $18 mark up? Because the farmer certainly isn't.

"I think the system is a little backwards, when the growers are the ones doing all the hard work."

A spokeswoman for Coles said the Australian supermarket prides itself on their Australian First Sourcing Policy, which means they prioritise Australian grown produce.

"As an Australian company, we are keen to support other Australian businesses to deliver great quality local products to our customers," she said.

"100% of fresh meat and eggs, 96% of fresh fruit and vegetables and more than 85% of Coles Own Brand packaged food and drinks are Australian.

"We also have an established process for price increase requests from suppliers, which takes a number of factors including input costs into account."

A spokesman from Woolworths said the business was also passionate about supporting Australian grown produce.

"We're strong supporters of Australian growers with 100 % of our limes sourced locally," he said.

"We work closely with our supplier partners to ensure we're offering the freshest possible Australian limes to our customers in more than 1,000 stores spread across Australia."

Ms Vickers said it was important to support farmers in the region, who are already struggling with the drought and while campaigns to buy Australian made products are steps in the right direction, consumers should still be asking questions.

"When you turn over a piece of fruit and the label says it is grown in Australia, you feel great," she said.

"But the sticker doesn't say where you bought it from, how long it has taken to travel, how long it has spent in a coldroom and if there is no indication of that, what does locally grown actually mean?"

The lime grower recommended buying fruit and vegetables during Australia's growing season

"Buy vegetables and fruit that are in season, so that you're not buying avocados from New Zealand and potatoes from Canada," Ms Vickers said.

"Stores like Learmonths Foodworks, are so supportive to our farming community."

Bundy Limes sells a diverse range of lime infused products, including 10 varieties of salt and pepper, sugar and two recent additions of mango and lime jam and lime gel.

Local Bundy Limes stockists include Ross Gray Motors, Scott Burke Electrical, Cha cha Chocolate, Kalki Moon, HSG At the Gardens, Last Stop Convenience, The Lettuce Patch, Endeavour, Nana's Pantry, Spotted Dog Tavern, The Club Hotel, Oodies Cafe, Indulge, Alloway Farm Market, One Little Farm, Splitters Farm, The Seafood Smokery, The Cupcake Girls, HOTI, Bundaberg Services Club, Bundaberg Tourism, The Bundy Burger Company, Barritt's Butchery and Austchilli.

For more information, visit bundylimes.com.au.