Growers who weathered tough 2017 want better results

SWEET: Ethan Zunker on his family's sweet potato and watermelon farm. The Bundaberg region now grows more than 85 per cent of the nation' s sweet potatoes. Eliza Goetze

THE Bundaberg region's booming agriculture sector is hoping for favourable weather this year after a challenging 2017.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said 2017 was not easy for producers, particularly those growing zucchini, tomato and melons.

"Prices were very low for those commodities for most of the season with many producers not hitting the break-even mark,” Ms Grima said.

"Back-to-back weather events impacted on newly planted crops and damaged produce ready for harvest.”

BFRG advocated for the Federal Government's Category C funding for the region and this resulted in funding being applied to the worst-hit areas.

"We will continue to encourage producers to apply for this funding which can contribute up to $25,000 towards repair work to get them back producing at full capacity,” Ms Grima said.

The good news for Bundaberg is the region now has some crops leading the way in Australia.

More than 85 per cent of Australia's sweet potatoes and half of Australia's macadamias are grown here.

It also helps South Queensland to be the second largest producing region of lychees.

"We are a major supplier of avocado, melons, capsicums, zucchini, citrus and tomato and are home

to the largest chilli company in Australia,” Ms Grima said.

"These numbers will continue to increase with many producers continuing to plant additional tree stock for macadamias, avocados and lychee.”

She said the growth in agriculture was mainly

due to the region's sub-tropical growing conditions and an abundance of water.

"We can enjoy year-round growing conditions which for some commodities like sweet potatoes results in

365 days a year production between different varieties,” Ms Grima said.

"Avocados are expecting to have a great season which will commence with the Shepherd variety which is grown only in the Bunda- berg and the Atherton regions.

"Consumers continue to enjoy more of the fruit each year which is great news for producers.”

She said some producers now focused on boutique lines rather than commercial varieties of commodities, with hydroponic farming gaining popularity and protected cropping increasing.

Smaller varieties of melons and "ready to eat” lines were being grown with the modern consumer in mind.

"Mango production this year is down due to the weather events of 2017,” Ms Grima said.

"Some producers are reporting a 40 per cent drop in harvestable yield, however quality is still high.

"Lychee harvest is now also in full swing with producers very happy with the overall quality and quantity.”

Ms Grima said seasonal fluctuations made it difficult to predict which commo- dities would have an over or under-supply this year.

"The region's producers are reliant on favourable weather conditions if they are field producers, therefore last minute weather events can have a huge impact on the overall harvest,” she said.