Growers ‘insulted’ by Sunwater’s mental health campaign

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ managing director Bree Grima has criticised the mental health advertising from Sunwater. Picture: John Wilson

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ managing director Bree Grima has criticised the mental health advertising from Sunwater. Picture: John Wilson

BUNDABERG Fruit and Vegetable Growers is fuming at Sunwater’s advertised campaign to check in on the mental health of irrigators affected by Paradise Dam.

The advertisements in local radio and in the NewsMail on the weekend encourages people to reach out to their general practitioner if they are concerned about the impacts of the dam.

It is a campaign that Sunwater intends on running for several weeks, in response to the anxiety of the dam’s faults and decreased water security has caused.

But BFVG director Bree Grima said the solution to improve the mental health of concerned irrigators was to fix Paradise Dam to its full capacity.

The other potential option which the industry group opposed was the eventual lowering of the dam’s spillway by more than 10 metres, to reduce risk of structural damage during extreme rain events.

She criticised the advertising campaign and said it was an insult to irrigators, as it passed responsibilities from the government to individuals.

“It is not even a Band-Aid,” Ms Grima said.

“The agriculture industry raised concerns over mental health of farmers from the very beginning of these announcements.

“Setting up a 1300 number now is not the solution.”

Ms Grima observed that the timing of the mental health advertising was on the weekend before the Commission of Inquiry’s visit to Bundaberg.

The inquiry would investigate the construction of the dam in the Bundaberg Court House this week.

A Sunwater spokeswoman said that the issue of Paradise Dam was causing distress in the community.

It was affecting irrigators but also residents living below the dam wall.

She said the decision to lower the dam was taken for people’s safety.

“Once we have moved to protect lives, Sunwater will be working to protect livelihoods through the remediation of the dam,” the spokeswoman said.

She said Sunwater had protected existing allocation holders’ access to water.

“Sunwater is encouraging anyone concerned about what is happening at Paradise Dam to be mindful of their mental wellbeing,” the spokeswoman said.

“If you’re not feeling 100 per cent, there is support available. Start a conversation with a GP or contact a helpline.”

Sunwater’s recommended support lines include:

•Call 1300 MH (1300 642 255) or visitwww.qld.gov.au/health/mentalhealth/help-lines

•Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au

•Call Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or visit www.beyondblue.org.au