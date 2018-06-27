Growers air fears to Perrett

FARM GATHERING: Bundaberg canegrowers meet at a local farm to discuss issues they face with visiting shadow minister for agriculture Tony Perrett.

SHADOW agriculture minister Tony Perrett may have been in town to talk about staff cuts to biosecurity, but Bundaberg farmers had more pressing issues.

About a dozen cane farmers from across the region met with Mr Perrett at Attard Family Farms yesterday where they quizzed the shadow minister on energy prices and irrigation costs.

Bundaberg Regional Irrigators spokesman Dale Holliss said while biosecurity was important, it was a long-term issue, and electricity and irrigation were problems that needed fixing now.

"How do we survive low sugar prices with ridiculously high electricity costs and the issue surrounding the cost of irrigation?” he said.

Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle said something needed to be done.

"It's disappointing that governments, and it doesn't matter which political persuasion they are, all realise and recognise there's an issue but not one has basically done anything that addresses the issue of high prices,” he said.

"Different political entities have played around the edges with it, but all governments are using it as a cash cow with little or no regard to the consumer, who, in many instances, cannot now afford and will not in the future be able to afford to have a mains power supply to their property.

"The more people that drop off the grid, the dearer it gets for those that are still on the mains power supply.”

Mr Dingle said the technology wasn't currently available to run a farm 24/7 365 days a year on clean, green energy.

"Whether it be wind turbine, solar or battery power, the technology is not there to do that,” he said.

"We still have to maintain and look after what we've got.”

Mr Perrett told the NewsMail when discussing power prices "every option has to be on the table”.

In regards to cuts by Labor to Department of Agriculture and Fisheries staff in the State Budget, Mr Perrett said it was "extremely concerning”.

"They (staffing numbers) are lower than they were last year and significantly lower than back when we were back in government,” he said.

"With some of the challenger we see in agriculture across this state, particularly around biosecurity issues, we need a greater emphasis on the Department Of Agriculture.

"We've seen an extra 25,000 public servants employed in this state in the last three years, yet we've seen a cut in this department. So it's up to the minister to explain why we're seeing less staff this year.”

Mr Perrett said it's 40 less staff than when the LNP were in government.

"We're losing the battle against wild dogs, against feral pigs and against giant rat's tale grass - that has been raised with me in the last couple of days while I've been in Bundaberg.

"It's having a significant impact on production in this region and across the state.

"I believe the department and minister have dropped the ball on this, it shouldn't be left up to private enterprises to pick up all the slack on these issues; it's up to the department to take a leading role, particularly around biosecurity.”

Mr Perrett said the emphasis needed to be on research and development to find a control and eradication solution for rat's tale.