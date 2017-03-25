Group welcomes flood action plan

MITIGATION OPTION: The State Government will look at buying select flood-prone residential blocks in North Bundaberg, but Sharon resident Bob Henderson (inset) wants to see the finer details of the government's action plan.

MORE than four years after the sheer power and height of floodwaters resulting from ex-tropical Cyclone Oswald devastated residents, homes and businesses, mitigation options to protect the region from a similar event are a step closer.

Members of the Burnett River Community Flood Prevention Organisation have welcomed the State Government's announcement that four mitigation options will form the basis of a 10-year action plan, as part of its Bundaberg Flood Protection Study.

Group treasurer Charmaine Osborne said Annastacia Palaszczuk made a pre-election promise to put a 10-year plan in place and it was pleasing to finally see something happening.

Among the four options considered most viable is the possibility of a land buyback scheme and Mrs Osborne said the government was more than welcome to buy her property on Steuart St, North Bundaberg.

Her two-storey Queenslander had floodwaters through the top level at the height of the 2013 floods.

"I'd love them to buy my house back,” she said.

"You can't just up and sell your house when it's been flooded, nobody wants it.

"We lost everything under our house... our cars, our caravan, it was pretty devastating.

"And it's just so frightening, we panic every time we get heavy rain, I think most people who went through that situation feel the same.”

Sharon resident Bob Henderson is also a member of the flood prevention organisation and said "the devil was in the detail” and while he welcomed the announcement, actions spoke louder than words.

"There's a lot of things that haven't been explained and I'd really like to see the fine print,” he said.

"What everyone in North is just waiting to see is a bulldozer or something actually doing some physical work.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said just like the rest of the community, the council had only just received advice of the report.

"We are reviewing the preferred options in the report to provide feedback to the State Government,” he said.