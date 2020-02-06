Three people in swift water flood rescue

Crews are on their way to rescue a group trapped in floodwaters on the Roma-Taroom Rd.

THREE people have been rescued by Swift Water Rescue and a flood warning has been issued for much of southeast and southern Queensland as the region braces for a deluge from Thursday.

Emergency services were called and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Swift Water Rescue team moved them onto dry land.

The trio is being assessed by paramedics.

Meanwhile, minor flooding is forecast for coastal catchments from south of Caboolture to the NSW border, and southern inland catchments.

Unsettled conditions will likely continue across southern Queensland into the weekend, with further showers and thunderstorms expected.

The warning comes as thunderstorms moved across the drought-declared Central West, Channel Country and Maranoa and Warrego districts.

Narran River has received 42mm since 9am, compared with 3mm last week.

Roma has received 34mm today, totalling 81mm of rain over the last three days. The drought declared town is only 4mm off meeting their monthly average for February.

The Bureau of Meteorology has revised its warning after a coastal trough that was forming off the Sunshine Coast that was predicted to bring up to 150mm of rain did not move as quickly as initially forecast.

Forecaster Alex Majchrowski said: "We're not expecting as much rain as initially forecast - we did have a coastal trough that was forming off the Sunshine Coast and we were forecasting 100mm to 150mm.

"However that depended on the passage of an upper trough moving through the area, and the upper trough did not move as quickly as was forecast, and that trough did not deepen so we did not get the significant rainfall totals we were expecting.

"Throughout central Queensland there is potential for severe thunderstorms today, with heavy falls and damaging winds possible."

Brisbane is expected to see between 20mm to 40mm today, with up to 80mm possible tomorrow.

The Lockyer Valley is predicted to receive up to 30mm tomorrow.

It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology activates its flood watch alerts, with one covering an expansive area from Maryborough, south to Brisbane and to the New South Wales border.

6pm UPDATE: SWIFTWATER rescue crews were tonight retrieving three people, who are trapped on high ground and surrounded by floodwaters at Eurombah, near Taroom.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman told The Western Star the people in question had been caught on a patch of land in between a river and a nearby creek, both of which had risen quickly due to recent heavy rain.

It is expected all three will reach safety shortly.

EARLIER, 4.40PM:

THREE rescue crews are en route to a rural property near Taroom, where a group of people are currently trapped by floodwaters.

The incident is on the Roma-Taroom Road at Eurombah, where recent heavy rain has caused localised flooding.