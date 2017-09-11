Group raises thousands for special school bus

HELPING HANDS: Bundaberg Quota held a cent sale to help raise money for the Bundaberg Special School.

THE room was so packed there was a scramble to find more chairs at Quota's cent sale on Saturday.

Quota were raising money to help the children at Bundaberg's Special School get a wheelchair-accessible school bus.

Special school principal Sarah Lester said she was amazed by the support given by the community.

P and C co-ordinator Kath Bailey was over the moon after finding out Quota's cent sale was able to help raise about $3900.

"It's blown us all out of the water by the amount that was raised,” she said.

The Bundaberg Special School needs a total of $76,000 after starting with $39,000, which includes the Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant of $35,000 that was secured from the State Government.

The NewsMail started the campaign No One Gets Left Behind with the aim of helping raise the remaining funds.

At the moment, the school is using taxis to ferry children with physical disabilities, some who are wheelchair bound, to and from school activities.

In addition to helping get kids to school, the bus will also be used for excursions linked to the curriculum.