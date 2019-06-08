Group of locals take legal action against key Bundy project

APPROVED: An artist's impression of one of the homes as part of the Bargara Waters development.

A GROUP of locals have taken legal action against the development of Innes Park project Bargara Waters.

They have appealed against the Bundaberg Regional Council in the Planning and Environment Court, listing 37 reasons in the official court document as to why they believe the development of the 344 dwelling estate should be denied.

The council approved the material change of use for the property in Logan Rd in March, which would allow Bargara Waters to be built.

The objections allege that the estate does not fit the conditions of the Planning Act, does not suit the public interest, and could risk environmental damage of coral and turtles.

A notice of appeal was filed by six people including Bundaberg lawyer Edwina Rowan, and Robin Ellis, who recently challenged the development's relocatable status.

The NewsMail understands that the involved parties will soon meet to discuss the case.

The council released a document in March as to why it approved the decision, and responded to criticism.

One such criticism outlined in the document was that the project was inconsistent with surrounding land and would increase density.

It was decided by the council that the density would not be over the legal limit for the appropriate zone that it was in.

"Furthermore, the proposed development type is currently not available in the surrounding area and will fill demand for over 55s within the Bargara area for the type of housing,” the document said.

A NewsMail letter to the editor from developer director Andre Hayek responded to the concerns raised in the notice of appeal.

He said the company met with the council and State Government to make sure it completed its planning requirements, and had submitted to an extension before the approval so that it could consult with the public.

Mr Hayek said the development would be worth more than $120 million for the local economy across 10 years, as well as $4 million in infrastructure charges.

"The development will also be designed to comply with strict turtle lighting controls, including a specialist turtle lighting plan to ensure there is no impact on the local turtle population.

"The Bargara Waters team has spent a great deal of time working on its design to ensure that we deliver a fantastic project for the region, while also being very sensitive to our natural surroundings.”