Group of 55 shred 210kg

PICTURE OF HEALTH: Big smiles all around at Moore Park Beach gym G'Day Fitness.

CHAMPIONING a positive change in the region, local gym owner Paul Timms has teamed up with Priceline Bundaberg and the results are "unbelievable”.

Fifty-five people joined The Weight Loss Challenge, 50 were from the Bundaberg region, and after four weeks they've lost a combined weight of 210kg.

The collaboration between gym and pharmacy businesses has been monumental in sparking an interest in healthy choices Mr Timms said.

"The results are unbelievable,” Mr Timms said. "I've never had a group achieve this before, I think on average it's about 4kg lost per person.”

The winning method behind the awe-inspiring results is broken into three parts: diet, exercise and community.

"I would suggest that community is the key,” he said.

"There's been 5500 interactions on the Facebook page, which is great.

"The weight loss journey is a complex one so the more people we have on the same page the better.”

Bundaberg Priceline proprietor Tarin Dobbie said the science behind weight-loss is extremely important and people are frequently going to the pharmacy for weight-related fixes.

"I see it a lot, I think it's because people want to lose the weight by themselves as there's a bit of stigma around it,” she said.

"A 5kg weight loss for anyone would make a significant difference in their health; especially with the length of this challenge, people can see the results and that can inspire them to keep going.”

She said there are meal plans and health trackers on the Priceline website.

Among those kicking the kilos was local boss Chris Whiting.

Mr Whiting shared the start of his weight loss journey with the NewsMail last month and has gone on to inspire thousands and shredded 12kg in just four weeks.

"My kids are right into it now and they cheer me on at the gym,” he said.

"It's good to be able to teach them better habits and show them that 'hey that's not a healthy choice, eating like this isn't working'. I've changed my whole lifestyle.

"It's pretty cool, people are stopping me in the IGA now and having a chat.”

Now weighing in at 233kg, he said has never felt better and has no intentions of slowing down now.

Having started on the right foot, Mr Timms is hopefull more people will get on board for future challenges and turn Bundaberg's obesity statistics around.

"It's amazing how many people are inspired by people on the journey,” Mr Timms said.

For more visit the G'Day Fitness Facebook page.