Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alice Springs locals Claire Hockridge, 46, and Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, were travelling together in a white Mitsubishi Triton 4WD crewmen with SA number plates. They were also travelling with a South Australian man named Phu Tran, 40, who is also reported as missing.
Alice Springs locals Claire Hockridge, 46, and Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, were travelling together in a white Mitsubishi Triton 4WD crewmen with SA number plates. They were also travelling with a South Australian man named Phu Tran, 40, who is also reported as missing.
News

Women missing for 10 days in Outback

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
27th Nov 2019 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH and rescue operation is underway for a group of people who have been missing in Central Australia for 10 days.

The daughter of one of those missing put out a plea on Facebook on Tuesday night, saying relatives of the group have not heard from them since Monday, November 18.

Police were alerted to the missing trio on Saturday November 23.

Police began an aerial search of Stuarts Well and Owen Springs on Tuesday.

They were expected to go for an afternoon trek somewhere just outside of Alice Springs.

Alice Springs locals Claire Hockridge, 46, and Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, were travelling together in a white Mitsubishi Triton 4WD crewmen with SA number plates.

They were also travelling with a South Australian man named Phu Tran, 40, who is also reported as missing.

The group was also travelling with a white marked American staffy called Raya.

A spokeswoman said police held concerns for the group as it was unusual for them not to be in contact with family members.

Cops encourage anyone who may have information which may assist with investigations to contact them.

claire hockridge missing phu tran search and rescue tamra mcbeath-riley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Childers will have its knickers in a knot without Dimmeys

        premium_icon Childers will have its knickers in a knot without Dimmeys

        News CHILDERS residents are concerned about the ramifications of Dimmeys closure, as no other local shops sell underwear, men’s clothing or linens.

        New glamping development gets the green light

        premium_icon New glamping development gets the green light

        News A FARM stay camping and glamping development has been given the green light today...

        Two-year-old hospitalised after suspected snake bite

        premium_icon Two-year-old hospitalised after suspected snake bite

        News QAS respond to incident

        • 27th Nov 2019 1:32 PM