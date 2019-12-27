Pitter patter of tiny rare turtle feet expected on beach

A group of turtle lovers are up with the sun to keep guard over the nests of an endangered species.

Woorim Beach on Bribie Island may soon have the prints of tiny flippers after more a number of loggerhead turtles have come ashore to lay eggs in nests in the sand.

Bribie Island Turtle Trackers discovered the first nest late last month.

Diane Oxenford from the group said more nests had been found and they were trying to keep people away from them.

"Four of us are on the beach every day at 4am through the turtle nesting and hatching season from November through to May," she said.

Mrs Oxenford said the BITT volunteers monitored 10km of Woorim beach to identify signs turtles may have been up to nest the night before.

"Then we check the nests regularly until they hatch after an eight-week incubation period. "When we see hatchling tracks we know the baby turtles have emerged and scampered across the beach to their new marine home.

"Then accredited turtle carers open the nest to count and record the number of eggs that have successfully hatched and those that didn't to determine the total clutch count."

Mrs Oxenford said a nest had been spotted in the four-wheel-drive area of the beach and the BITT has asked National Parks and Wildlife Service Ranger to fence it off to project it.

One nest found on the northern end of the island was being monitored by volunteers from the Sunshine Coast.

Ms Oxenford said as only one in 10,000 baby turtles survived it was vital they saved as many as possible of the critically endangered species.

Mrs Oxenford said there was still plenty of time for more turtles to arrive to lay their eggs.

"It's still early days yet," she said.