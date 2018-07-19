Group hit with 143 charges after two-week crime spree

DANGEROUS DRIVING: The driver of a stolen Pajero drove at police at more than 100km/h when they tried to intercept the vehicle in Monto.

SIX people are in custody are facing 143 charges following an two-week crime spree that started on the Gold Coast, and rolled through the North Burnett before ending in Gladstone on July 2.

At least 10 cars were stolen during the 12-day rampage, including a Mitsubishi Pajero from Eidsvold and a Jeep Grand Cherokee from Kalpowar.

The alleged offenders were eventually caught in Gladstone where police used road spikes to stop the stolen Jeep.

The occupants of the vehicle took off on foot but were arrested by members of the dog squad.

Gladstone Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Andersen said the six had committed crimes in the Gold Coast, Murgon, Dalby, Chinchilla, Miles, Eidsvold, Monto, Kalpowar, Tannum Sands and Gladstone.

Corey Ian Lawrence Jackson, Tamika Louise Doyle, Luke Joseph Bligh, Gregory James Coulson, Leon Frederick Himstedt and Dean Ingra are facing a range of charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, evading police, fraud, robbery and stealing and police said more charges are to come.

Police allege that break-ins and burglaries in Monto on Friday, June 29, were committed by the group, with $7000 worth of tools and credit cards stolen.

The credit cards were then used to carry out fraudulent transactions.

On Sunday, June 1, police attempted to stop the Pajero on Flint St, Monto, after being stolen at Eidsvold that morning.

The driver of the vehicle sped directly at officers at more than 100km/h before fleeing in the direction of Kalpowar.

Police did not pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns.

Later, the dark grey Jerokee was stolen from Pine St, Kalpowar.

Its owner saw it being driven out of the township.

The Mitsubishi and Jeep, as well as a large quantity of other stolen goods, have been recovered by police and will be returned to their owners.

Jackson, Doyle, Bligh and Coulson fronted Gladstone Magistrates court shortly after their arrest, did not apply for bail and were remanded in custody.

Mr Himstedt applied for bail but was denied and will be back in court on July 31, while Mr Jackson and Mr Coulson are due to appear on July 24.

Monto officer-in-charge Sergeant Mick Bazzo, said that investigations were still ongoing and appealed for those with information to come forward.