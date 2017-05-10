Group discusses Impact of 2017 Budget

IMPACT Community Services says the 2017 Budget came as no surprise.

Chief executive Tanya O'Shea (pictured) said positives included appropriate investment being made towards funding support community services.

"It is positive to see that this year's budget has invested in a range of programs that target the disadvantage being experienced by a diverse range of groups: indigenous Australians, people with a disability, returned servicemen, people with a mental illness, parents returning to work, unemployed, mature aged,” she said.

Ms O'Shea said there were concerns about increased financial penalties for Centrelink recipients.

"While we recognise that some job seekers simply refuse to engage with services, there are a number of jobseekers who experience significant barriers on a daily basis that impinge on their ability to be compliant with Centrelink requirements,” she said.

"Chaotic family environments, dysfunctional relationships, mental health issues, and poor social skills reduce some jobseekers' capacity, and removing benefits feels like a big stick approach that will only result in people resorting to alternative methods to be able to access funds to support basic needs.”

Regarding funding for Impact, Ms O'Shea said appropriately funding the NDIS would ensure clients with a disability got access to tailored supports.

She also said providing parents with skills to re-enter the workforce before participation became mandatory was an excellent strategy.

"Impact was funded to deliver the ParentsNext program in Rockhampton, and we are therefore pleased to see that there has been an increase in numbers in this program,” she said.