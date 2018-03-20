Group defends safety of bottled water

The safety of bottled water has been called into question.

The safety of bottled water has been called into question. DuxX

THE Australasian Bottled Water Institute, a division of the Australian Beverages Council, has come out in defence of Australian bottled water.

A spokesperson made the comments following reports of polymer particles in bottled water.

However, the ABWI says this occurred in overseas markets.

"The ABWI Model Code, to which all ABWI members subscribe, requires bottled and packaged water to be of the highest quality,” the statement said.

"To this end, members are audited annually to ensure these high standards are maintained.

"ABWI is aware of a research paper indicating the discovery of polymer particles in bottled water in certain overseas markets. The findings of the research do not relate to Australian products.”

According to the ABWI, bottled water must be strictly tested by a hydrogeologist to ensure its safety.

In 2017, Food Standards Australia and New Zealand, concluded a three-year project looking at chemicals migrating from packaging into food and drink.

The findings from that project determined the risk to public health and safety resulting from the chemicals migrating from packaging to food and drink is low.

Research on microplastics is still in the early stages, with further science on it emerging.

The ABWI says it is closely monitoring this research.