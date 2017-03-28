29°
Group co-ordinating donations for cyclone aftermath

28th Mar 2017 10:24 AM
SET TO GO: GIVIT is co-ordinating donations for communities affected by Cyclone Debbie, like the Whitsundays.
SET TO GO: GIVIT is co-ordinating donations for communities affected by Cyclone Debbie, like the Whitsundays. Sharon Smallwood

GIVIT is collecting donations to support communities affected by Cyclone Debbie.

The Australian not-for-profit organisation, in partnership with the Queensland Government, manages all offers of assistance, including cash and item donations, following disasters using its website givit.org.au.

GIVIT will also use an SMS platform to make donating funds easier, with people able to donate by texting the word DEBBIE to 0437 371 371.

Founder and CEO Juliette Wright said GIVIT was experienced in managing donations in disasters and was ready to help any community affected by Cyclone Debbie.

"When running cash appeals following disasters, we guarantee that 100% of the funds received by GIVIT will be spent helping affected communities recover,” Ms Wright said.

"GIVIT, wherever possible, purchases locally to assist recovery of the local economy.

"I'd urge anyone who might have items or funds that could aid in recovery to give that item at givit.org.au,” she said.

Mrs Wright said GIVIT works with frontline services to identify their exact needs and then lists them online.

"We know from past events Australians are incredibly generous and want to help people who have been devastated by disasters,” she said.

"GIVIT channels this generosity and lets people know exactly what is required so recovery workers aren't inundated by donations they don't need.

"The recovery period from a major disaster can be months or even years and during that time, charities and other service providers working on the ground to assist are constantly updating us on exactly what's needed.”

Click here to see what is urgently needed in communities impacted by the cyclone, or to donate or offer of help.

Topics:  cyclone debbie donations givit tropical cyclone debbie

