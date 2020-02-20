Group arrested after alleged 600km crime spree

The group are accused of stealing a car from Bundaberg.

THREE people accused of stealing a car from Bundaberg and taking it on a 600km crime joy ride to Mackay were arrested yesterday.

The trio is expected to face Mackay Magistrates Court today on a range of charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and possessing drug utensils.

A Queensland Police spokesman said members of the group allegedly stole a 2006 white Toyota LandCruiser from Burkitt St, Bundaberg on February 16.

The stolen car was allegedly linked to a petrol drive off at Gin Gin on the same day.

Police said $71.83 worth of diesel was taken.

It was also allegedly linked to a petrol drive off near Gladstone on February 17, where $127.63 worth of diesel was allegedly taken.

Police located the vehicle in Norris St in Mackay yesterday.

It is understood the group was planning to continue travelling north.

An 18-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, all from Bundaberg, were taken into custody at the scene.