Group arrested after alleged 600km crime spree
THREE people accused of stealing a car from Bundaberg and taking it on a 600km crime joy ride to Mackay were arrested yesterday.
The trio is expected to face Mackay Magistrates Court today on a range of charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and possessing drug utensils.
A Queensland Police spokesman said members of the group allegedly stole a 2006 white Toyota LandCruiser from Burkitt St, Bundaberg on February 16.
The stolen car was allegedly linked to a petrol drive off at Gin Gin on the same day.
Police said $71.83 worth of diesel was taken.
It was also allegedly linked to a petrol drive off near Gladstone on February 17, where $127.63 worth of diesel was allegedly taken.
Police located the vehicle in Norris St in Mackay yesterday.
It is understood the group was planning to continue travelling north.
An 18-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, all from Bundaberg, were taken into custody at the scene.