Group adds to Bundy service

STEPPING UP: Mayor Jack Dempsey joins Glynn Eiser, of STEPS, at the official opening of the organisation's Bundaberg offices.

A NATIONAL not for profit organisation that's been local in Bundaberg for more than ten years is expanding its services to support local people with a disability and their families.

STEPS Group Australia is officially opening four new services, offering greater opportunities to make a difference to the Bundaberg region.

STEPS Community Services will help local people with a disability and their families to lead a better quality of life.

This support will be customised for each individual, designed to help people to achieve their own goals.

The not for profit company is also launching STEPS Education & Training, offering a Certificate III in Individual Support to help people gain the qualifications and skills needed to work in aged, home and community care.

Employability Skills Training is being introduced to assist young locals to gain the skills needed for the jobs they want.

Two new specialist recruitment services will also join our existing STEPS Employment Solutions, connecting local businesses and people with a disability searching for work.

Dove Recruitment will match jobseekers and employers in the commercial and executive sectors; and STEPS Staffing Solutions will provide specialist recruitment solutions for the community services, aged, home and community care sectors.

The additional services will enable the Bundaberg team to use their knowledge of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and relevant state and federal government funding initiatives to provide professional services to customers in these sectors.

STEPS Group Australia's Managing Director Carmel Crouch said it is an exciting time for the company to be able to offer Bundaberg people more support and access to more services across the board.

"Whether local people are seeking training, employment or specialist assistance, we can help and we're proud of our track record in this region for being there for people when they need us," she said.