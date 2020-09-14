GROUNDED: Airline suspends services between Bundy and Bris

Alliance Airlines will suspend services between Bundaberg and Brisbane later this month.

From Monday, September 28 flights to and from Bundaberg will cease due to a lack of demand while services between Gladstone and Brisbane will increase to 12 non-stop jet services each way per week.

Until now one daily service to Gladstone has operated via Bundaberg, however the schedule change means all flights will operate non-stop between Gladstone and Brisbane in both directions.

Alliance CEO Lee Schofield said the decision to suspend services to Bundaberg was not taken lightly.

Alliance Airlines landing on runway 14 at Bundaberg Airport earlier this year. Photo: Dan Beck.

"Alliance were also the only airline serving Bundaberg during the peak of the COVID travel restrictions," Mr Lee said.

"However ongoing significantly reduced demand, exacerbated by the border closures which have essentially stopped all connecting traffic through Brisbane, have made this route unviable in the current environment."

He thanked Mayor Jack Dempsey, the Bundaberg Regional Council and the Bundaberg and region community since for their support since the company commenced services in 2017.

Customers booked on Bundaberg services beyond September 28 will be offered a full refund or the option to travel to or from Gladstone at no additional cost.

All flights to and from Gladstone are available for booking via www.virginaustralia.com or through travel agents.

Alliance will offer $79 one way all-inclusive fares between Gladstone and Brisbane for sale between September 14 -20. Regular advance purchase fares start at $99 each way including taxes.

The new schedule will go on sale from early this week.

Qantas meanwhile offers seven scheduled return services per week between Bundaberg and Brisbane.