How farmers could get paid for boosting biodiversity

A local natural resource management group has been chosen to be part of a new pilot program which will see farmers being paid for the biodiversity benefits of mixed-species tree plantings.

Burnett Mary Regional Group is one of just six natural resource management groups across Australia to have been selected for the Carbon + Biodiversity Pilot.

Launched last week, the program is being delivered under the government's Agricultural Stewardship Package.

As part of the pilot, the Australian National University has created the processes and protocols that measure and reward farmers for undertaking the plantings, delivering a system that will be respected by international markets.

ANU Professor Andrew Macintosh said farmers will be paid for planting blocks or shelterbelts of 20 metres or wider using one of the lists of native plant species created for this pilot.

"This system delivers rewards for farmers that are achieving measurable biodiversity gains," he said.

"If planting areas include mature trees, are near watercourses, or provide good habitat for threatened species, this gives the project a higher biodiversity benefit score. If a bushfire comes through and the trees do not naturally regenerate, the farmer is expected to replant but does not need to pay any money back."

BMRG CEO Sheila Charlesworth said they were thrilled to be part of the pilot.

"We will assist the farmers in our region to be part of this groundbreaking pilot, which will deliver a premium price while also rewarding them for protecting our natural resources," she said.

Mr Littleproud said it was about time farmers were paid for their biodiversity and carbon work.

"Farmers have been doing biodiversity and carbon work for decades and it's time they were paid for it.

"They can already participate in carbon markets under the Emissions Reduction Fund, but today we will start trialling a new approach that will also see them paid for the biodiversity benefits they deliver," he said.

"We don't want to lock up land, we want this work to go hand-in-hand with a productive farming enterprise.

"Our farmers produce some of the best food and fibre in the world and we want to reward them for delivering positive outcomes for the community, while also improving the financial sustainability of their own farm business."

Cattle Council CEO Travis Tobin said nearly 80 per cent of Australia's agricultural land is cattle country, and beef producers have indicated biodiversity is a priority for them.

"Cattle Council supports opportunities to diversify farm income while improving on-farm biodiversity.

"This pilot is for producers that want to be rewarded for their environmental work and it respects the producer's right to choose."

Regions have been selected, among other criteria, to test the program across a range of jurisdictions, farming systems, and vegetation types.

For more details or to apply for the program, visit the website.

