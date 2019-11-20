Ground rules: Councillors not to use Bundaberg Now for election

BUNDABERG Now will be restricted from quoting regional councillors in the weeks leading up to the local government election.

And councillors will not be allowed to be photographed by council staff for election purposes.

If they wish to use photographs already taken by council staff then they will have to pay for them.

Bundaberg Regional Council published a seven page document which outlines how media and resources could be used once it enters ‘caretaker mode’, which includes its community news publication.

The council will have limited capacity to make decisions once the March 28 election is formally called by the Electoral Commission of Queensland, which could happen as early as mid-February. When this happens the council would be bound by its protocols.

“Elected members should take particular care in any campaign activity to ensure there can be no possible perception of use of council provided resources and, or, facilities for elected purposes,” the document said.

Political comments published on the Bundaberg Regional Council’s website and social media could be censored, and staff may take further action if comments were considered defamatory.

“During the caretaker period, council will respond to media inquiries that relate to operational matters only,” the document said. “Media events may continue to be held during a caretaker period provided the media event relates to core council business or an ongoing project and is not used for political purposes. If the Mayor and, or, a councillor is at a media event and is asked a political question, the Mayor and, or, a councillor shall respond in their capacity as a candidate.”