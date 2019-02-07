Ground-breaking Bundy cholesterol trial: People needed

PARTICIPANTS are needed to take part in a trial which could be ground-breaking in reducing high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease while eliminating side effects of current medication.

Statin, the drug presently prescribed to those who suffer from a high level of cholesterol, can cause side effects such as pain and inflammation, resulting in particular patients being unable to take the potentially life-saving treatment.

But a trial coordinated by cancer, heart disease and sleep disorder specialist GenesisCare looks at combating the problem with new medication, and is looking for patients located between Hervey Bay and Gladstone, including Bundaberg, to assist in testing the drug over a minimum of two years.

At the forefront of the study conducted at the Friendly Society Private Hospital, Doctor David Di Fiore said the medication had already been proven to lower cholesterol, and the tests would aim to identify if it lowered the risk of cardiovascular events such as a heart attack or stroke.

"The most common reported side effect why patients would not take statin is muscle aches,” Dr Di Fiore said.

"It's a shame really, because we know statins do work and these patients are missing out.”

To volunteer for the trial, participants must be over 18, be statin intolerant, meet additional study criteria, and have a history of, or be at a high risk for cardiovascular disease.

The test would be a double-blind trial, meaning participants would take either the drug or a sugar pill, unknown to the volunteers or the doctors, to find an accurate result.

Regular follow-up appointments would take place at the Friendly's hospital in Bundaberg to see how patients are going in relation to side effects and cholesterol levels, with participants receiving compensation for travel to and from the sessions.

Ideally, about 20 people are required for the trial. For more, contact 4199 7300 or cardiology.research@genesiscare.com.