GROOVY DAYZEE: Local cafe owner’s new venture

After 15 years making coffee in a cafe environment, Anne Neubecker has started her own coffee van called Dayzee's Coffee Kombi.

If you told Anne Neubecker when she opened her Melting Moments cafe 15 years ago she'd be taking her coffee on the road she wouldn't have believed you.

But now Anne and her cavalier Dayzee are about embark on a groovy new adventure.

Recently selling her Birks St cafe Coffee at Dayzee's, Anne will be focusing on her new business Dayzee's Kombi Coffee.

Anne opened the pet-friendly cafe Coffee at Dayzee's in 2018 and named the business after her dog Dayzee.

The idea came to her last year while people were forced to stay inside during covid lockdowns and she was operating through food deliveries.

"We were sitting around not knowing what was going to happen from day to day," Anne said.

"I started looking at Kombi vans, I don't know why they're just something that have always appealed to me, so I found one in Brisbane and went and had a look and bought it.

"I bought it as it is and the same colour … he (the previous owner) had it in mickey mouse."

From there Anne did her research and sent the van to Cowra in New South Wales to be transformed into a coffee van.

But wanting to support the Queensland economy as well, she purchased her coffee machine and grinder from Tim Adams Specialty Coffee at Caloundra.

"There was nowhere in Queensland that could do what I wanted," she said.

"They fully decked it, and put the stickers and everything on it so I didn't have to touch it."

When she got the Kombi back between October and November last year she managed to work the cafe doing things with the van every now and then.

Anne's cavalier dog Dayzee wearing a Kombi bandana.

But as demand for her coffee van services increased, Anne knew she couldn't do both and decided it was time to move on.

After being on the market for just two months, Coffee at Dayzee's sold to its new owners.

While Anne and Dayzee will be missed at the cafe, she said it was time to move on and she was looking forward to being in the great outdoors.

Dayzee’s Kombi Coffee will be at many upcoming events including Agrotrend and a Netball Carnival being held at the Bundaberg Multiplex.

The Kombi has already proven popular around the region with Anne scheduled to be serving coffee at the Elliott Heads Dawn Service, Agrotrend and an upcoming Netball Carnival at the Multiplex.

While Anne and Dayzee won't be around the cafe anymore, the Coffee at Dayzee's on Birks St will continue to operate under the same name with new owners.

