Groom’s ‘awful’ act cops backlash

WEDDING days are all about getting a whole new collection of family members - for better or worse.

However, one groom appeared to be already relying a little too much on his new mother-in-law within hours of walking her daughter down the aisle.

A video taken by a wedding guest at the reception, believed to have been in Scotland, and shared by UNILAD, showed the drunken man being fed by a furious mum of his new wife.

A groom got so drunk he had to be fed by his mother-in-law at his wedding. Picture: Facebook / Unilad

They are sitting beside each other at what appears to be the head table in a prettily decorated room.

The mother-in-law lifts items on a plate up to her son-in-law's mouth for him to take a bite in an effort to sober him up.

Dressed still in his wedding suit, he appears to be unable to lift his own arms and happily chews on the food she is offering him.

As he struggles to swallow a piece of ham, she throws an angry look at the camera - and a sarcastic thumbs up - before stuffing the remaining piece of meat into his mouth.

The mum of his new wife was understandably furious. Picture: Facebook / Unilad

At one point, the groom, with eyes barely open, turns towards the camera to show much of his dinner smeared all over his beard.

It is unclear where his new wife - the new mother-in-law's daughter - is at the happy event.

The hilarious clip has left thousands of Facebook users in stitches.

One person wrote: "Best mother in-law of the year."

Another commented: "All I will say is that he has an amazing mother in law!! The fact that she is feeding him is so sweet."

One person teased the biggest "mistake" the groom made was not eating.

He had food all over his face. Picture: Facebook / Unilad

However, not everyone thought it was funny, commenting that he'd probably "ruined" the day with his antics.

"Meh, this isn't funny, it's sad. Why would you not want to remember the happiest day of your life? And then to BE REMEMBERED as so drunk you couldn't eat food?"

"If someone gets this drunk at their own wedding … it suggests to me … it wasn't a particularly happy day for them!!!" another said,

One angry person said: "Wow......he's a keeper. Getting into that state on your wedding day is recipe for disaster for the marriage.....so disrespectful."

Others slammed the drunken behaviour as "sad", "stupid", "awful" and "insulting".

Clearly, the video has resonated with some, prompting them to share their own disastrous wedding-day stories.

One woman wrote: "My husband got so drunk he barfed all over the honeymoon suite, slipped and cracked the tiles in the shower, temporarily lost his wedding ring and passed out before we consummated the marriage..I found it bloody hilarious tbh."

And another revealed: "This was my husband at our wedding reception."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission