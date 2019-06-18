Grog thief mum gets jailed for 14 months

RE-SENTENCED: Helena Maree Fisher will stay in jail until August.

A MOTHER who stole three bottles of alcohol on separate occasions has been jailed for more than a year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Helena Maree Fisher first entered Liquorland at Sugarland, placed a bottle of rum worth $62 up her jumper, and walked out.

The second and third offences occurred one day after the other in identical circumstances.

On each day Fisher walked in to Dan Murphy's, slipped in to her jumper a $39 bottle of whiskey, and left the store.

With 14 pages of history Sgt Burgess said there were simply too many stealing charges to count.

Magistrate Ross Woodford sentenced the 26-year-old mother-of-three, who was on bail at the time of offending, to a total 14 months imprisonment with an initial parole eligibility date of August 19.

He also fined her $400.