Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RE-SENTENCED: Helena Maree Fisher will stay in jail until August.
RE-SENTENCED: Helena Maree Fisher will stay in jail until August. contributed
Crime

Grog thief mum gets jailed for 14 months

Tahlia Stehbens
by
18th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER who stole three bottles of alcohol on separate occasions has been jailed for more than a year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Helena Maree Fisher first entered Liquorland at Sugarland, placed a bottle of rum worth $62 up her jumper, and walked out.

The second and third offences occurred one day after the other in identical circumstances.

On each day Fisher walked in to Dan Murphy's, slipped in to her jumper a $39 bottle of whiskey, and left the store.

With 14 pages of history Sgt Burgess said there were simply too many stealing charges to count.

Magistrate Ross Woodford sentenced the 26-year-old mother-of-three, who was on bail at the time of offending, to a total 14 months imprisonment with an initial parole eligibility date of August 19.

He also fined her $400.

alcohol buncourt dan murphy's liquorland stealing theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'Policy by press release': LNP queries hospital timing

    premium_icon 'Policy by press release': LNP queries hospital timing

    Health STATE Opposition leader Deb Frecklington was unwillingly to commit to a new Bundaberg hospital if she became Premier at the next Queensland election.

    Kids' play area features at fish and chip shop

    premium_icon Kids' play area features at fish and chip shop

    Business Old fashioned favourites with modern touch

    COURT: Businessman loses licence while another gets arrested

    premium_icon COURT: Businessman loses licence while another gets arrested

    Crime Agent pleads guilty to dishonestly converting money from sale

    Five weird road rules we're breaking

    premium_icon Five weird road rules we're breaking

    News The unexpected ways you could cop a fine