Queensland Police car generic.
Grocery store robbed at knifepoint

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
21st May 2020 8:29 AM
BUNDABERG Police are appealing for witnesses after a grocery store was robbed at knifepoint yesterday afternoon.

Two males entered the grocery store on McLean St wearing black hooded jumpers about 4.45pm yesterday.

One of the males threatened staff with a knife and demanded money and both men fled the store a short time later with a quantity of cash.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Police officers conducted patrols throughout the area but were unable to locate anyone who matched the description provided by staff.

Both males were described as caucasian with slim builds.

If you witnessed the incident or have relevant information phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP2001041615.

