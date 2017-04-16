28°
Grinches need to take break from trashing Easter, Christmas

Crystal Jones
| 16th Apr 2017 4:05 PM
Easter and Christmas grinches are getting old.
Easter and Christmas grinches are getting old.

I'M GETTING tired of grinches coming out during Christian festivals to boast about how wonderful atheism is.

I'm getting even more tired of the offensive memes doing the rounds, many of which have been violent and in incredibly poor taste.

Don't get me wrong - while I do believe in God, I'm not a fanatic, and no I don't care what/who people do or don't worship.

But every Christmas and Easter seems to bring militant atheism out of the woodwork and not only is it getting tiring, it's plain tasteless.

Don't like the public holiday the Christian religion has provided you? Then leave the beer and sunscreen alone and head on off to work.

It's plain disrespectful to trash someone else's beliefs just because you don't share them - especially when it's a holiday that may have deep meaning to the person with those beliefs.

Perhaps occasions like Easter should be a time for everyone to be a little more tolerant... and that includes tolerance of Christian belief.

Christianity has done horrible things over the years, so have other religions, so has politics and well, so have plain old people.

Because you know why? Humans do horrible things and they'll use any guise, cover or excuse to do it.

Some hide behind Christianity, others just hide behind atheism to justify being rude and offensive to fellow humans.

A little decency goes a long way and fortunately we live in a country where we are free to believe what we want, and that is something worth celebrating.



