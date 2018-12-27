Grinch didn't steal girls gift from grandma, but someone did

STOLEN BIKE: Megan Sommer said her daughter was devastated her new bikes was stolen a day after Christmas.

STOLEN BIKE: Megan Sommer said her daughter was devastated her new bikes was stolen a day after Christmas. Contributed

WE'VE all heard about the Grinch who stole Christmas, but what about the careless thief who stole a Bundaberg girl's gift from grandma?

The 11-year-old's pink stripped mountain bike was stolen from her Svensson Heights backyard on Boxing Day about 6.30pm.

Mother Megan Sommer said her daughter was devastated and she couldn't believe someone had entered their Montgomery St property and just taken it.

"It's very frustrating to know that someone came into our yard and carport to steal the bike,” she said

"For an 11 year old to have a Christmas gift taken a day after getting it is very upsetting to both of us.”

Mrs Sommer said they would be happy if the bike was returned and would not ask any questions.

The theft has been reported to the police.

Anyone with information can also phone Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.