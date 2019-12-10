Grinch Christmas tree voted Bundy's most quirky

THERE'S nothing average about Bundaberg woman Kylie Moran's Christmas trees.

The local woman loves nothing more than picking out a fun theme every year and this time, the NewsMail's online audience voted her Grinch tree the quirkiest of all.

"This is the third year I have done themed Christmas trees," she said.

THE CHRISTMAS GRINCH: Kylie Moran and Douglas Law with their winning Christmas tree. Mike Knott

"The first one we did was an Avengers tree.

"Last year was a snowman and this year, the Grinch.

"Each year the kids and I will search the internet for some ideas and then once we have picked a theme we then think of different ways to make the bits that we need for the tree."

