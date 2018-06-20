Grills is grinning: PB smashed in 100 mile run

THRILLED: Matt Grills (right) came third.

BUNDABERG man Mat Grills had one goal: to run 100 miles in 20 hours.

So when he crossed the line in the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail in 19 hours and 5 minutes on Saturday, he couldn't believe he'd run so well.

"It's the best executed race I've ever done,” he said.

"The first 50km went super well, I was running a bit quicker than I wanted but it all felt pretty good.”

Mr Grills said the total distance was in fact 103 miles due to a detour.

"I passed the 100 mile mark at 18 hours and 30 minutes so I was stoked with that,” he said.

The competitor has battled injury for the last 18 months, which has been hard for him.

"I knew I was reasonably fit, but when everything goes right, it's such a great feeling to get some race results under your belt,” he said.

TAHLIA STEHBENS