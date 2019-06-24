Grills aims for Wide Bay comp in cricket

Fraser Coast's Past Grammars won the last Suger Cities competition in 2014/15.

Fraser Coast's Past Grammars won the last Suger Cities competition in 2014/15. Ben Turnbull BUN010215GRAMMARS1

CRICKET: It might be unrealistic right now but Bundaberg Cricket Association president Ian Grills hopes in the next 12 months he can achieve one of his goals.

Grills was voted in to the top position for another 12 months during the annual general meeting held on Sunday at Salter Oval.

Grills stays on in the top spot with Shaun Rose and Fay Neubecker staying as treasurer and secretary.

Ross Pegg and Shannon Heycox will be senior and junior co-ordinators.

"We're happy with the progress we are making,” Grills said.

"This is part of a two-year plan and it's been a great year so far.

"Shaun does a hell of a job and helps me out when I can't be around with work commitments.”

The BCA has started upgrading the club rooms at Salter Oval with new pitches also going in at Kendalls Flat.

The association is also hunting down new covers to replace the old ones ahead of the season.

But Grills wants Bundaberg to play the best in seniors with his aim to bring back the Wide Bay competition involving Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

The last time that happened was in 2014-15.

"Cricket is not going to improve if you are not going to raise the standards,” Grills said.

"It's hard to see but it is the ultimate goal and we'll keep talking to them (Maryborough and Hervey Bay) about it.”

Grills said the challenge was getting sides to travel to Bundy to play and vice-versa.

The proposal will be discussed at the Wide Bay Cricket AGM next month.