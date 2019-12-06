Grilling up ultra legacy

TAKING cross country to a whole new level, Mat Grills is planning to run from the most western-point of Australia to the most eastern in 2022.

With an extensive background in ultra marathon running, Mr Grills said this challenge was one that he had wanted to pursue for the past eight years and the time is nigh.

He said while there had been people to run from Perth to Sydney before, he is yet to find anyone who has done this particular journey.

“This will be my running legacy,” he said.

Timed to end on his 40th birthday, Mr Grills said to make it from one side of the country to the other he would be running 100km per day for 50 days to make it for his birthday celebrations.

While he is looking for sponsorship to aid him on his latest adventure, from the community he is encouraging people to go vegan for the 50-day period he is running and during his 50-day blocks next year when he will do a half marathon everyday and in 2021 when he will run a marathon a day.

Already running daily, as well as operating a business and raising two kids, Mr Grills said when it came to this type of distance, there was really nothing you could do to prepare for it.

He said the past decade he’d spent running would prepare him better than what he’d do in the coming years.

Mr Grills said he was still trying to work out the logistics in terms of water, food, fuel and minimal environmental impact for the venture.

To keep up with Mr Grills progress or sponsor him, visit Adventures and Activism social media pages or email him at grills_1@hotmail.com