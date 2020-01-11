Grillex preparing to expand to Kensington site

A BUNDABERG success story is about to write its next chapter, as work starts on a new $3 million facility, set to deliver a reported 45 jobs.

Grillex (formerly Unisite Group) design and produce a variety of commercial outdoor community infrastructure, including electric barbecues, street and park furniture, and shelter.

Established in 2006, the family-owned business has reached full capacity at its current locations and to accommodate its expected 25 per cent growth over the next five years, will establish a new facility in Kensington industrial area near Bundaberg Airport.

Grillex general manager Martin Rowland said the company was excited to be commencing the new phase of growth after recent work to streamline and future-proof business operations through lean manufacturing principles.

“We started in the playground equipment industry, but after reaching a leadership position in that space we became proactive with research and development into new product lines, targeting our customer base of local governments, education providers, tourist parks and private enterprises,” he said.

“Our current team of 25 staff have worked hard to get us to this point, where in addition to supplying the domestic market we currently export to New Zealand, Fiji and Dubai, and are now looking to expand into European markets.”

The new facility is supported by the State Government’s $175 million Jobs and Regional Growth Fund and State Development and Manufacturing Minister Cameron Dick said the investment would help accelerate the company’s expansion by two years, providing further economic stimulation and employment for the region. “The 2680 square metre warehouse and office complex will feature the latest in manufacturing technologies on the assembly line, boosting Grillex’s global competitiveness,” he said.

“Fifteen new jobs will be supported through this expansion, including manufacturing and technical jobs on the production line, as well as roles in sales, management and administration.”

“The new site build will commence shortly and is expected to support around 30 local construction jobs over a 12-month period,” he

“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to helping Queensland manufacturers grow their businesses and create new jobs, especially those in regional areas.”