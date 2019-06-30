Australia's best university revealed

Griffith University has been ranked Australia's best university in nursing and midwifery; hospitality and tourism; and criminology.

The rankings were announced in this week's prestigious Shanghai Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2019.

The university, which has campuses at Logan, Nathan and the Gold Coast, was ranked the second best in the world for teaching Hospitality and Tourism on the prestigious scale, released in June.

For those wanting a degree in nursing, Griffith University's Nursing and Midwifery course at Logan was ranked the fourth best in the world.

Griffith University’s Logan Campus.



Its criminology course was the 29th best in the world.

Only The Hong Kong Polytechnic University ranked higher in courses for hospitality and tourism with Griffith outranking The University of Queensland, which came in at number four.

The top nursing course in the world is at the University of Pennsylvania with Griffith coming fourth behind University of California and King's College, London.

Griffith University Head of Midwifery Professor Jenny Gamble said the ranking was an industry barometer. "It shows how highly the school is regarded in terms of learning, teaching and research," she said.

Griffith University’s Professor Jenny Gamble.



"The ranking comes from surveys done with academics from other universities, students and the community - so it's not just academics giving their mates a stamp of approval." Data on student outcomes and jobs placements is also included.

Professor Gamble, who has been at Griffith University Logan for 16 years, said the true beauty of the nursing and midwifery courses was that they were solving problems in the real world.

Griffith University’s Pro Vice Chancellor Linda O'Brien, centre, with Griffith University’s Anne Tiernan and Alex Hannant.



The school offers three-year full-time Bachelor degrees in nursing and midwifery and post graduate certificates and Masters degrees.

Griffith University Logan campus Pro Vic Chancellor Linda O'Brien said being ranked as the best in Australia and the world were credentials the university had worked to achieve.

"A lot of hard work went into achieving these outstanding results and my thanks to staff and colleagues whose hard work, expertise and commitment made these rankings possible," she said.

"The rankings show the breadth and excellence of scholarship at Griffith.

"But they also signal that the university is poised to make further substantial progress."

Nine of Griffith University's 37 courses gained top 100 world ranking status on The Shanghai Global Ranking of Academic Subjects.

The university was also ranked second nationally for Marine/Ocean Engineering with a world rank of 13th.