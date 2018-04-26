Grieving Coast family to push Jade's legacy in Parliament

The Dixson family launch Jades Legacy after she died in a car crash.

THE FAMILY of a young Nambour teen killed in a car crash are campaigning for defensive driving courses to become mandatory in the Queensland licensing test.

Jade Dixson was only 17 when she died in a car crash on March 27 this year on Dulong Rd.

The car Jade Dixson was traveling in flipped and slammed into a tree on Dulong Rd.

Her friend and the driver of the car, Adrian Fraser, is still recovering in hospital in Brisbane after the car they were in flipped and slammed into a tree.

Jade's funeral was attended by more than 1000 people, an indication of the legacy she has left behind.

It's this legacy that inspired her family to launch a charity with the mission of raising awareness of the benefits of defensive driving courses and to lobby in Parliament for courses to become compulsory.

The name of the charity - Jade's Legacy - stands for Juvenile Attitude Defensive Education Solutions.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the department was not considering introducing the courses as a compulsory requirement in the licence test.

The spokesman said research had shown that young drivers who undertook such courses were more at risk of crashing than those who didn't.

But Mr Dixson said it only highlighted a need for the government needed to create a course that would benefit teens.

"Everyone that I have spoken to has told me the same thing about defensive driving courses - that they actually teach teens to drive dangerously," he said.

"That's not true and there are all different types of courses out there and this is where TMR and the government needs to pull their heads in.

"It's easy to sit around and say statistics show this and show that, but what about actually doing something that will work?

"If none of the courses already out there are good enough then they need to sit down and come up with a course that will work because it will save lives."

Mr Dixson also floated the idea of courses becoming part of Queensland's education curriculum.

"One term at the end of grade 11 to teach every kid what to do on a skid pad when they're in trouble in a vehicle and how to drive in dangerous weather on wet pads."

A Department of Education spokesman said the idea would need to be approved by the Australian Curriculum and Assessment Authority.

"In developing the curriculum, consultation is sought from a broad range of stakeholders," the spokesman said.

"Currently, TMR in consultation with the department is updating and revising their road safety resources for schools.

"The focus of these resources is not, however, on driver education but instead on developing awareness of the road environment and changes to driver, passenger and pedestrian behaviour."

Mr Dixson said he would be looking to the Sunshine Coast Council and all levels of government to support Jade's Legacy.

The inner workings of the charity -a website, Facebook page and other resources - are still being worked on but Mr Dixson said he hoped Jade's Legacy would launch in a couple of weeks.

"Right now, we are trying to get everyone on board with the charity and collating information that we can use to take to Parliament to support our push for compulsory defensive driving courses," Mr Dixson said.

"There will be hurdles but at the end of the day we are doing it to prevent what happened to our Jadey happening to anybody else.

"She would be really proud of us, I reckon."