GRIEVE AND REPENT: Time to think about impact on the world

WORLD OVERSHOOT DAY: Illegal logging encroaches on virgin forest in the Sumatran province of Indonesia. Photo: File.

WORLD OVERSHOOT DAY: Illegal logging encroaches on virgin forest in the Sumatran province of Indonesia. Photo: File.

August the 22 is world overshoot day.

It is the day people calculate we as a species have managed to consume the resources that are produced by the earth in a year.

I find the easiest way to think about it is using the image of the rainforests, partially because we have all seen the images of the rainforests being destroyed.

It certainly goes beyond that to include energy usage, fish stocks in the oceans and soil degradation, but rainforests give an easy image.

Imagine each year the rainforests are constantly regrowing to fill in the space that is created by logging, well then on August 22, we will have cut down as much as the rainforests can regrow.

After that, we are cutting down forest that will never get a chance top regrow.

I know in simplifying it, I have missed some of the nuance, but hopefully you get the harrowing picture.

Our church, along with many others, held a service on Friday at 12 O'clock to mark this sad and serious moment.

As a Christian I think it is important that we think about our collective actions, and non-actions far more than we tend to do in the western world.

This is an opportunity to think about the impact of our collective nature, and to grieve for it, to repent of it, and to set ourselves towards doing things differently.

As a church leader I think there is a great strength in the church's pattern of worship, which means that there is a cycle to services.

Going through that cycle gives us an annual reminder of this and other important events, and in reminding us encourages us to create change.

I invite you, wherever you are to dedicate some time to meditate prayerfully on this topic, asking what you might be able to do about it.

Rev. Andrew Schmidt Good Shepherd Anglican Church