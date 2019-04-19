Greyhound club saved with TAB arrival

GREYHOUNDS: The Bundaberg Greyhound Club says having TAB facilities will increase meetings and prize money for the region.

The NewsMail revealed exclusively on Thursday that Bundaberg's races will be shown on Sky Racing from May 13, on Monday's, with people now able to gamble on the races.

The club has revealed that meets will increase from the 34 it currently holds now to 50 when it transitions over.

The announcement also means the sharing of Saturday's between the Bundaberg Race Club and Bundaberg Greyhound Club is over.

The race club can hold a meeting on pretty much any Saturday it desires, with agreement from Racing Queensland, with greyhounds to be held on Monday.

Thabeban Park will hold two events in three days at multiple times during the year.

"It will be a challenge, Monday's, obviously there are people training dogs at work,” Bundaberg Greyhound Club vice-president John Watts said.

"But as a club and trainer base we will make it work.”

Watts revealed the club will hand out almost one million dollars in prize money a year through having TAB facilities.

Bundy's largest event, the Bundaberg Cup, will go from $5000 to $38,500 in prize money.

Watts said it has saved the club. "This announcement is a real shot in the arm for the club,” he said.

"Our noses were above water and that was about it.

"It has been a difficult time for greyhound clubs, particularly non-TAB.”

Watts said it would also be a boost for Bundaberg trainers and added the region was good as producing top quality dogs.

