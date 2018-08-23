Menu
Stunning underwater footage has emerged of at least 10 grey nurse sharks lurking off Mooloolaba.
Environment

Grey Nurse Sharks in 'ridiculous' numbers off Mooloolaba

Matty Holdsworth
by
24th Aug 2018 6:50 AM
GREY nurse sharks in 'ridiculous' numbers are turning up in reefs just off Mooloolaba.

Stunning underwater footage has emerged of the docile beasts in great numbers circling in packs.

Stephen Kerry, who runs Subsurface Scuba, shot the video of the seasonal mammals at only 16 metres below the surface.

He said the sharks were located in the Gnearings, 20 minutes from the Coast.

 

"(They) Have been there for past couple of months, they are seasonal," Mr Kerry said.

The divers get up close and personal to the gentle giants and see them in their natural habitat.

Mr Kerry is not the only one to notice a spike in sharks. Earlier this month the Daily reported how the big boppers were stimulating business for dive operators.

Scuba World's Mike McKinnon said they were appearing in "ridiculous" numbers.

Why though, he wasn't sure.

"At one site, The Tunnels, I've seen 25-30 at one time," Mr McKinnon said. "In 15 metres visibility I counted 22 and there would have been another 10 behind them.

"There's just so many there. We've been there once a weekend for the past month and the minimum has been 10. No-one can understand what's going on."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

